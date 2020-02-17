EHOME sweep Aster to qualify for ESL One Los Angeles

EHOME took the final non-minor champion spot at the Chinese regional qualifier for ESL One Los Angeles on Monday.

Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up earned spots Sunday to represent Chinain the upcoming Major, leaving EHOME and Team Aster to battle it out. EHOME swept Aster 2-0, qualifying for their first Major of the season and their first DOTA event since MDL Chengdu in November.

Minor qualifiers begin on Tuesday as four teams — Avengerls, Team Aster, Newbee and Keen Gaming — will battle for one spot at the StarLadder ImbaTV Minor Season 3 China Qualifier.

—Field Level Media