Elephant wins China qualifier, claims International 10 berth

Elephant avenged a loss from the day before to beat EHOME 3-1 in the best-of-five Grand Final Saturday to win the DOTA International 10: China Qualifier and book a spot in the upcoming I10 tournament.

The DOTA Pro Circuit competition will be held Oct. 7-17 in Bucharest, Romania.

EHOME beat Elephant 2-1 in the upper-bracket final, forcing Elephant to win the lower-bracket final (2-0 over Team MagMa) to earn a shot at redemption.

After dropping the first map in 47 minutes, Elephant won the next three maps in 34, 44 and 41 minutes respectively to earn the I10 berth.

For the International, 12 teams qualify through Dota Pro Circuit and six teams qualify through Regional Qualifiers in North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

The International’s total prize pool exceeds $40 million.

The final standings:

1. Elephant

2. EHOME

3. Team MagMa

4: Royal Never Give Up

5-6: Sparking Arrow Gaming, Aster.Aries

7-8: LBZS, Phoenix Gaming

9-10: CDEC Gaming, Xtreme Gaming

