Elephant add Super to roster to replace RedPanda

Elephant announced Friday on Weibo that Xie “Super” Junhao has replaced Ru “RedPanda” Zhihao on the Chinese team’s Dota 2 roster.

Super, 28, had been with Royal Never Give Up since 2019. His decade-long career includes stints with Team Root, LGD.Forever Young, Invictus Gaming, CDEC Gaming and Vici Gaming.

Super joins an Elephant roster that includes Zhang “Eurus” Chengjun, Lu “Somnus’M” Yao, Zhou “Yang” Haiyang and Xu “fy” Linsen.”

Originally touted as an all-star team, Elephant failed to secure an automatic berth in The International 10 and will attempt to join the field for this August’s $40 million event through a regional qualifier.

--Field Level Media