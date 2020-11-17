Elephant.4AM acquire Eurus, pay transfer fee to Vici

Chinese carry player Zhang “Eurus” Chengjuns completed a long-awaited move to new China-based Dota 2 team Elephant.4AM, as he left Vici Gaming.

According to multiple media reports, Elephant.4AM paid a transfer fee. The transaction initially was held up when the new organization couldn’t pay the fee of 1.5 million yen (around $14,400).

Vici posted Monday on their Twitter account, “The transfer process has been completed. Effective immediately, Zhang “Eurus” Chengjun is leaving VG to officially join 4AM.Elephant. We wish our former core player the very best of luck in his new home and we are grateful for his contributions to the legacy of VG”

Vici also confirmed the payment of a transfer fee in a post on Chinese social-media platform Weibo, as translated by vpesports.com.

The arrival of Eurus sparked the end of a two-day stay with Elephant.4AM for carry player Liu “Sylar” Jiajun. Eurus took over Monday on the second day of the CDA-FDC Professional Championship Season 2 event and immediately faced off with his former team, Vici Gaming, who won the series 2-1. Eurus produced an average kill-death-assist ratio of 6.7-5.0-11 in the defeat.

Eurus, 24, had been with Vici since September 2017, though he was inactive the past two months. He previously played for Immortal Magneto Gaming, Team FanTuan, Invictus Gaming and iG Vitality.

--Field Level Media