Epic Esports Events announces first D2CL event

Epic Esports Events announced the first event of the new Dota 2 Champions League (D2CL) series, a $25,000 online event that will take place from April 5-10.
The D2CL is being organized in conjunction with data solutions company GRID esports and is scheduled to include at least five events.
Open qualifiers for the first event will be held April 3-4 on FACEIT, with five spots remaining. The first 15 spots went to direct invitations.
Group stage direct invites:
Brame
Team Unique
Nemiga
Fantastic Five
Team Empire
LevelUP
Trident
Ghost FROGS
Prosti Esli
KKD
Cascade
Playoff stage direct invites:
Vikin.gg
Team Spirit
High coast
Hellraisers
--Field Level Media