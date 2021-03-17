HellRaisers, High Coast move on in EPIC League Division 1

HellRaisers and High Coast Esports stayed alive in the EPIC League Season 3 Division 1 event on Tuesday, earning first-round wins in the lower bracket.

High Coast pulled out a 2-1 win over Winstrike Team while HellRaisers swept Dota Team 2-0.

The two upper-bracket semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, with Brame taking on Vikin.gg and Team Spirit oppose Tundra Esports. The losers of those matches will meet HellRaisers and High Coast in the lower-bracket’s second round on Thursday.

In the Dota EPIC League Season 3, eight teams fought their way through group-stage play from March 2-13 to earn spots in the Division 1 playoffs. Vikin.gg finished first and Team Spirit took second place in group play.

Bracket play, which boasts a prize pool of $85,000, continues until the grand final on Sunday, which will be best-of-five. All matches until then are best-of-three.

On Tuesday, High Coast opened with a 45-minute victory on green before Winstrike responded with a 30-minute win on green. High Coast took the decisive third map in 35 minutes on green.

Sweden’s Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat paced High Coast with an average win-death-assist ratio of 7.7-3.0-10. Russia’s Anton “dyrachyo” Shkredov topped Winstrike with a 7.0-3.7-7.3 K-D-A ratio.

HellRaisers handled Dota Team in 40 minutes on red and 28 minutes on green. Ukraine’s Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok led HellRaisers with a 9.5-2.5-8.5 K-D-A ratio while Russia’s Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev wound up at 7.0-4.5-2.5 for Dota Team.

