Na'Vi clinch Epic League Division I playoff spot

Natus Vincere swept Team Secret in their final match of round-robin play Saturday, clinching a spot in the upper bracket of the Epic League Division I playoffs.

Na’Vi won in 52 minutes and 29 minutes, both on green. Ukraine’s Bogdan “Iceberg” Vasilenko posted averages of 8.0 kills, 1.5 deaths and 7.0 assists per match for the winners. Finland’s Lassi Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen led Secret with 4.0 kills, 4.5 deaths and 5.5 assists.

Na’Vi improved to 6-3 to join Virtus.pro (7-2) and Vikin.gg (6-3) in the upper bracket.

Saturday’s other matches saw OG sweep Just Error and Team Liquid defeat Team Nigma, 2-1.

The results left OG, Liquid, Nigma and Secret with 5-4 records, however OG booked the final upper-bracket slot courtesy of a superior map record.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which ended Saturday, featured a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which start Tuesday and run through Dec. 13. The fifth- through-eighth place teams move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

OG defeated Error in 20 minutes and 28 minutes, both from green. Malaysia’s Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng led OG with averages of 11.0 kills, 2.0 deaths and 12.0 assists.

Liquid sandwiched a 39-minute win on red and a 33-minute win on red around Nigma’s 23-minute win on green. Sweden’s Michael “miCKe” Vu paced Liquid with averages of 8.0 kills, 2.3 deaths and 8.7 assists.

Play resumes Sunday with tiebreakers to determine the eighth-place finisher:

--Alliance vs. Just Error

--Alliance vs. mudgolems

--Just Error vs. mudgolems

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Virtus.pro, 7-2, 16-7

2. Vikin.gg, 6-3, 14-10

3. Natus Vincere, 6-3, 14-10

4. OG, 5-4, 12-9

4. Team Liquid, 5-4, 12-11

4. Team Nigma, 5-4, 12-11

4. Team Secret, 5-4, 10-10

8. Alliance, 2-7, 9-15

8. Just Error, 2-7, 8-15

8. mudgolems, 2-7, 7-16

--Field Level Media