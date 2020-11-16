Na'Vi remains unbeaten in Epic League event

Natus Vincere improved to 3-0 and took the top spot in the standings with their win Sunday over Alliance during group stage competition at the Epic League Division 1 tournament.

Also securing wins Sunday in round-robin play were Just Error, who swept Team Liquid 2-0, and Team Nigma, who edged OG 2-1.

Na’Vi opened with a 27-minute win in Game 1 before dropping Game 2 in 34 minutes, playing on green for both. They rallied back to win the deciding game in 39 minutes for a 2-1 win. Ukraine’s Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey anchored Na’Vi with averages of 8.0 kills, 1.3 deaths and 8.0 assists per round.

Just Error had an easier time of it in their victory over Liquid, Playing both games on green, Error took the first game in 37 minutes followed by a 33-minute win in Game 2. Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev paced Just Error with a 6.5-0.5-15.0 K-D-A ratio.

Nigma had to rally to get past OG after dropping the first game in 42 minutes while playing on red. Playing on green for the final two games, Nigma won in 36 and 48 minutes, respectively, to secure the match win. Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi led the way for Nigma with a 13.7-3.7-15.3 K-D-A ratio.

Epic League, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches. The playoffs begin Dec. 8 with the grand final set for Dec. 13.

Action continues Thursday with three matches:

--Virtus.pro vs. Just Error

--Vikin.gg vs. mudgolems

--Team Nigma vs. Alliance

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Natus Vincere, 3-0, 6-3

2. Vikin.gg, 2-0, 4-1

3. mudgolems, 2-1, 5-4

4. Virtus.pro, 1-0, 2-0

5. Team Nigma, 1-1, 3-3

6. Team Secret, 1-1, 2-3

7. Just Error, 1-2, 4-4

8. OG, 1-2, 3-5

9. Alliance, 0-2, 2-4

10. Team Liquid, 0-3, 2-6

--Field Level Media