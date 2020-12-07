Nigma, Liquid, OG, Yellow Submarine advance in Epic League

Team Nigma, Team Liquid, OG and Yellow Submarine each recorded a sweep on Monday to advance to the lower bracket of the Epic League’s Division 1 Playoffs.

Team Nigma posted wins in 37 and 45 minutes over Gambit Esports. Jordan’s Amer “Miracle” Al-Barkawi had 15 kills in the first map and five in the second to pace Team Nigma into their match against Team Liquid on Tuesday.

Team Liquid dispatched Spider Pigzs in 35 and 29 minutes, respectively. Sweden’s Michael “miCKe” Vu had 19 kills in both maps for the winners.

OG notched wins in 24 and 41 minutes to advance to face Yellow Submarine, who toppled Just Error in 31 and 35 minutes, respectively. Malaysia’s Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng had five and nine kills to pace OG, while Russian Magomed “Collapse” Halilov had 10 kills in both maps for Yellow Submarine.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which ended Saturday, featured a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which start Tuesday and run through Dec. 13. The fifth- through-eighth-place teams move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Virtus.pro, 7-2, 16-7

2. Vikin.gg, 6-3, 14-10

3. Natus Vincere, 6-3, 14-10

4. OG, 5-4, 12-9

4. Team Liquid, 5-4, 12-11

4. Team Nigma, 5-4, 12-11

4. Team Secret, 5-4, 10-10

8. Alliance, 2-7, 9-15

8. Just Error, 2-7, 8-15

8. mudgolems, 2-7, 7-16

