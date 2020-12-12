OG sweep Vikin.gg to earn spot in Epic League grand final

OG booked their spot in the grand final of the Epic League Division 1 playoffs on Saturday with a 3-0 sweep over Vikin.gg in the lower-bracket final.

OG will face Virtus.pro in Sunday’s best-of-five grand final. Virtus.pro earned their spot in the final with a 2-0 win Friday, also over Vikin.gg.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which ended Dec. 6, featured a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams advanced automatically to the double-elimination playoffs, which run through Sunday. The fifth- through eighth-place teams moved into a play-in event along with four teams from Division 2 in a battle for the last four playoff berths. The ninth- and 10th-place teams were relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

On Saturday, OG rolled to a 2-0 win over Vikin.gg after posting map wins in 24 minutes, 37 minutes and 25 minutes, all on red. Malaysian Yiek “MidOne” Nai Zheng had top honors for OG with 12.0 kills, 2.3 deaths and 8.7 assists per map.

For Vikin.gg, Netherlands’ Indji “Shad” Lub led the team with averages of 4.3 kills, 4.7 deaths and 7.0 assists.

Epic League Division 1 final results and prize pool:

1. TBD, $200,000

2. TBD, $100,000

3. Vikin.gg, $50,000

4. Team Liquid, $40,000

5-6. Team Secret, Natus Vincere, $30,000

7-8. Team Nigma, Yellow Submarine, $25,000

--Field Level Media