OG, Team Liquid advance in Epic League playoffs

OG and Team Liquid scored victories Tuesday to survive and advance in the lower bracket of the Epic League’s Division 1 playoffs.

OG knocked out Yellow Submarine by a 2-0 count while Liquid eliminated Team Nigma by a 2-1 score.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which ended Saturday, featured a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams advanced automatically to the double-elimination playoffs, which run through Sunday. The fifth- through eighth-place teams moved into a play-in event along with four teams from Division 2 in a battle for the last four playoff berths. The ninth- and 10th-place teams were relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

OG had little trouble with Yellow Submarine, winning in 28 minutes and 37 minutes, both on red. Malaysia’s Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng had an average kill-death-assist ratio of 7.5-0.0-6.5 to pace OG. Russia’s Alexander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek had a 4-6-6 K-D-A ratio for Yellow Submarine.

Liquid had to grind out their victory, winning 37 minutes on red to take the lead. But Nigma responded with a 24-minute victory on green to force the third round, won by Liquid in 30 minutes on red.

Sweden’s Michael “miCKe” Vu produced a 9.3-2.0-14.0 K-D-A ratio for Liquid. Jordan’s Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi amassed a 6.0-3.7-7.7 K-D-A ratio for Nigma.

OG and Liquid play again Thursday. They await the losers of Wednesday’s upper-bracket Round 1 matches: Virtus.pro vs. Team Secret and Vikin.gg vs. Natus Vincere.

Epic League Division 1 final results

1. TBD

2. TBD

3. TBD

4. TBD

5-6. TBD, TBD

7-8. Team Nigma, Yellow Submarine

--Field Level Media