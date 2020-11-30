Secret, VP remain tied after wins at Epic League

Team Secret and Virtus.pro both won on Sunday to remain neck-in-neck in the standings of the group stage at the Epic League Division 1 event.

VP and Secret improved to 5-2, one game behind Vikin.gg. Virtus.pro defeated Natus Vincere 2-1 while Secret needed to rally from a map down to defeat Alliance.

Also winning Sunday were OG, 2-0 winners over mudgolems.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which will run Dec. 8-13. The fifth- through-eighth place teams will move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

Team Secret opened with a loss on green in 36 minutes to Alliance. But Secret rebounded with consecutive wins on green in 58 minutes then 35 minutes to clinch the win. Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen powered Secret with match averages of 10.7 kills, 4.3 deaths and 9.7 assists.

Virtus.pro needed 72 minutes to take the opening map on green against Natus Vincere, who rebounded with a 53-minute win on red. But VP won the decider with a 37-minute win on green. Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko finished with averages of 11.0 kills, 2.0 deaths and 12.3 assists for the winners.

OG evened their record with a sweep over mudgolems, winning in 30 minutes on red and 32 minutes on green. Yeik Nai “MidOne” Zheng led OG with an average of 12.0 kills, 1.0 deaths and 7.5 assists.

Three matches are scheduled for Dec. 3:

--Na’Vi vs. mudgolems

--Team Nigma vs. Vikin.gg

--Team Secret vs. Virtus.pro

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Vikin.gg, 6-1, 12-6

2. Virtus.pro, 5-2, 12-6

3. Team Secret, 5-2, 10-6

4. Team Nigma, 4-3, 9-8

5. OG, 4-4, 10-9

6. Natus Vincere, 3-3, 8-9

7. Team Liquid, 3-4, 8-10

8. mudgolems, 2-5, 7-12

9. Just Error, 2-6, 8-13

10. Alliance, 2-6, 8-13

--Field Level Media