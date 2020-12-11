Team Liquid, OG stay alive in Epic League playoffs

Team Liquid and OG each swept their competition on Thursday to advance to Round 3 of lower-bracket action at the Epic League Division 1 playoffs.

Liquid will face OG on Friday with the winning team moving into the lower-bracket final, where it will face either Virtus.pro or Vikin.gg. VP and Vikin.gg square off Friday in the upper-bracket final, with the victors advancing to Sunday’s grand final.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which ended last weekend, featured a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams advanced automatically to the double-elimination playoffs, which run through Sunday. The fifth- through eighth-place teams moved into a play-in event along with four teams from Division 2 in a battle for the last four playoff berths. The ninth- and 10th-place teams were relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

On Thursday, Liquid rolled to a 2-0 sweep of Team Secret, playing on green for wins of 41 and 51 minutes. Sweden’s Michael “miCKe” Nguyen led Liquid with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 10.5-4.5-12.5 in the victory. Finland’s Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen led Secret with a 6.5-5.5-12.5 K-D-A ratio.

OG blanked Natus Vincere 2-0 with a 33- and 34-minute wins on red. Malaysia’s Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng had a 11.0-1.5-6.5 K-D-A ratio for OG. Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey of the Ukraine led Na’Vi with an 8.0-2.5-7.0 K-D-A ratio.

Epic League Division 1 final results and prize pool:

1. TBD, $200,000

2. TBD, $100,000

3. TBD, $50,000

4. TBD, $40,000

5-6. Team Secret, Natus Vincere, $30,000

7-8. Team Nigma, Yellow Submarine, $25,000

