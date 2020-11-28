Team Secret improve in standings with Epic League win

Team Secret pulled off the lone sweep of the day Saturday, beating Nigma 2-0 in group stage action at the Epic League Division 1 event.

Also posting wins Saturday were Alliance and Team Liquid, who earned 2-1 victories over mudgolems and OG, respectively.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which will run Dec. 8-13. The fifth- through-eighth place teams will move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

Secret knocked off Nigma thanks to wins of 42 minutes on green and 39 minutes on red. Finland’s Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen fueled the winning effort with match averages of 10.5 kills, 3.0 deaths and 10.5 assists for Secret, which moved to third in the standings.

Alliance upended mudgolems after winning in 38 minutes from green and in 43 minutes on red. mudgolems scored a middle-round victory in 40 minutes from red. Bulgaria’s Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov had averages of 4.0 kills, 1.3 deaths and 8.7 assists for the winners.

Liquid found itself having to rally back versus OG after losing the first game in 29 minutes on green. They won the next two games in 32 minutes from red and 41 minutes from green to triumph over OG. Sweden’s Michael “m’iCKe” Nguyen led the way for Liquid with a 9.3-2.0-9.0 K-D-A ratio.

Three matches are scheduled for Sunday:

--OG vs. mudgolems

--Virtus.pro vs. Natus Vincere

--Team Secret vs. Alliance

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Vikin.gg, 6-1, 12-6

2. Virtus.pro, 4-2, 10-5

4. Team Secret, 4-2, 8-5

3. Team Nigma, 4-3, 9-8

5. Natus Vincere, 3-2, 7-7

6. OG, 3-4, 8-9

7. Team Liquid, 3-4, 8-10

8. mudgolems, 2-4, 7-10

9. Alliance, 2-5, 7-11

10. Just Error, 2-6, 8-13

--Field Level Media