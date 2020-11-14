Team Secret, Vikin.gg open Epic League with wins

Vikin.gg, Team Secret and OG all posted 2-1 wins during group stage competition at the Epic League Division 1 tournament on Friday.

Vikin.gg held off Team Liquid, while Team Secret topped mudgolems. OG lost the opener against Alliance, but rallied to win two in a row to take the match.

Vikin.gg won in 48 minutes from red on the first map before Liquid responded with a 54-minute victory on red. Vikin.gg took the clincher in 38 minutes, again on red.

Indji “Shad” Lub, of the Netherlands, paced the victors with averages of 12.7 kills, 4.3 deaths and 10.3 assists per round. Germany’s Max “qojqva” Broecker had top honors for Liquid with a ratio of 9.0-3.3-8.0.

Secret won in 34 minutes from red, before mudgolems evened the match with a 57-minute decision on red. Secret won the final, in 43 minutes, on green - the only win of the day for a team playing from green.

Michal “Nisha” Jankowski, of Poland, powered Secret with 8.0 kills and 9.0 assists, against 2.0 deaths, per map. Slovakian Oliver “skiter” Lepko had top honors for mudgolems with a line of 10.3-4.0-8.0.

Alliance opened with a 49-minute victory on red, but OG played from red on the next two maps and posted wins in 31 and 43 minutes to claim the match.

Malaysia’s Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng and Sebastian “Ceb” Debs, of Lebanon, turned in double-double days for OG. MidOne averaged 16.7 kills and 14.3 assists per map, while Ceb added 10.3 kills and 16.3 assists per round. Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov, of Bulgaria, led Alliance with 12.7 kills, 5.0 deaths and 8.3 assists per round.

Epic League, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches. The playoffs begin Dec. 8 with the grand final set for Dec. 13.

Action continues Saturday with three matches:

-Natus Vincere vs. Just Error

-Team Secret vs. Vikin.gg

-Team Nigma vs. mudgolems

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record

T1. Virtus.pro, 1-0, 2-0

T1. Natus Vincere, 1-0, 2-1

T1. Team Secret, 1-0, 2-1

T1. Vikin.gg, 1-0, 2-1

T5. OG, 1-1, 2-3

T5. mudgolems, 1-1, 3-3

7. Team Nigma, 0-0, 0-0

T8. Alliance, 0-1, 1-2

T8. Just Error, 0-1, 1-2

10. Team Liquid, 0-2, 2-4

--Field Level Media