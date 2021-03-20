Team Spirit grab spot in EPIC League Division 1 final

Team Spirit toppled Vikin.gg 2-0 in an upper-bracket showdown Friday to advance to the best-of-five Grand Final at the Epic League Season 3 Division 1 event.

Meanwhile, High Coast Esports moved on to the lower-bracket final after sweeping Tundra Esports 2-0. That sets up a lower-bracket final matchup between Vikin.gg and High Coast Esports on Saturday, with the winner advancing to face Team Spirit for the championship on Sunday.

Team Spirit outlasted Vikin.gg for a 53-minute win on the first map, followed by a breezier 36-minute victory in the second map. The winning team played on red each time.

Ukraine’s Illya “yatoro” Mulyarchuk led Spirit with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 11.5-1.5-13.0. The Czech Republic’s Miroslav “BOOM” Bican produced a 10-5-8 K-D-A ratio.

High Coast Esports worked even faster as it dispatched Tundra Esports. High Coast prevailed in 27 minutes on red, then in 26 minutes on green.

Ondrej “Supream^” Starha of the Czech Republic topped High Coast with an 11.5-0.5-6.0 K-D-A ratio. Slovakia’s Oliver “skiter” Lepko wound up at 2.5-2.5-5.0 for Tundra.

In the Dota EPIC League Season 3, eight teams fought their way through group-stage play from March 2-13 to earn spots in the Division 1 playoffs. Vikin.gg finished first and Team Spirit took second place in group play.

The double-elimination playoff bracket boasts a prize pool of $85,000, with the winner due to receive $20,000.

Epic League Season 3 Division 1 prize payouts

1. $20,000

2. $15,000

3. $12,000

4. $10,000 -- Tundra Esports

5-6. $8,000 -- HellRaisers, Brame

7-8. $6,000 -- Dota Team, Winstrike Team

