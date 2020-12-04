Top four tighten up in standings at Epic League

The top four in the standings remained tight after group stage play Thursday at the Epic League Division 1 event.

Virtus.pro swept Team Secret 2-0 in a battle of second-place teams, and league-leading Vikin.gg lost 2-1 to Team Nigma in the latest round of matches. The results leave VP and Vikin.gg tied in overall record atop the standings, and Secret and Nigma hold identical records just a game back of the leaders.

In Thursday’s other match, Natus Vincere swept mudgolems 2-0.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which will run Dec. 8-13. The fifth- through-eighth place teams will move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

Team Nigma opened with a 44-minute win from red, but Vikin.gg responded with a win on red in 36 minutes. Nigma won the decisive third map, from green, in 43 minutes. Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi, from Jordan and Poland, led the winners with averages of 11.3 kills, 3.7 deaths and 9.0 assists per map. The Czech Republic’s Miroslav “BOOM” Bican was strong for Vikin.gg with averages of 7.7 kills, 5.3 deaths and 11.7 assists.

Natus Vincere had little issue in dispatching mudgolems, with wins in 32 and 35 minutes from the red side. Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey, from Ukraine, powered the victors with 12.5 kills, 8.5 assists and less than one death per map.

Virtus.pro scored a big win over Team Secret thanks to a pair of wins from red, in 34 minutes and 26 minutes. Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko, of Russia, topped the scoreboard for VP with 9.0 kills, 1.5 deaths and 10 assists per map in the 2-0 sweep.

Three matches are scheduled for Dec. 4:

--Team Liquid vs. mudgolems

--Natus Vincere vs. Vikin.gg

--Virtus.pro vs. Alliance

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Virtus.pro, 6-2, 14-6

2. Vikin.gg, 6-2, 13-8

3. Team Secret, 5-3, 10-8

4. Team Nigma, 5-3, 11-9

5. Natus Vincere, 4-3, 10-9

6. OG, 4-4, 10-9

7. Team Liquid, 3-4, 8-10

T-8. Just Error, 2-6, 8-13

T-8. Alliance, 2-6, 8-13

10. mudgolems, 2-6, 7-14

--Field Level Media