Tundra, High Coast stay alive at EPIC League Division I

Tundra Esports and High Coast Esports stayed alive at Epic League Season 3 Division 1 with lower-bracket sweeps on Thursday.

They will meet Friday, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s lower-bracket final.

Tundra swept HellRaisers with a swift 20-minute win followed by a 51-minute victory, both on green. Oliver “skiter” Lepko averaged 7.5 kills and 7.5 assists for Tundra, while Zaur “Cooman” Shakhmurzaev averaged 4.5 kills and 7.5 assists for HellRaisers.

High Coast swept Brame, winning in 31 minutes on green and 34 minutes on red. Ondrej “Supream” Starha averaged 13.5 kills and 9.5 assists for High Coast. Tasos “Focus” Michailidis led Brame with an average of 4.5 kills and 3.5 assists.

Also on Friday, Vikin.gg and Team Spirit will square off in the upper-bracket final, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s best-of-five Grand Final.

--Field Level Media