Tundra, Spirit score EPIC League Division 1 victories

Tundra Esports rallied for a win while Team Spirit cruised to a victory Monday in first-round upper-bracket action in the EPIC League Season 3 Division 1 event.

Tundra came from behind to top Winstrike Team 2-1 after Spirit swept High Coast Esports 2-0.

The winners will square off Wednesday for a berth in the upper-bracket final. The other Wednesday upper-bracket semifinal will feature Brame and Vikin.gg.

Winstrike and High Coast will attempt to stay alive Tuesday when they meet in the first round of the lower bracket. Dota Team and HellRaisers will square off in the other first-round, lower-bracket matchup on Tuesday.

In the DOTA EPIC League Season 3, eight teams fought their way through group-stage play from March 2-13 to earn spots in the Division 1 playoffs. Vikin.gg finished first and Team Spirit took second place in group play.

Bracket play, which boasts a prize pool of $85,000, continues until the grand final on Sunday, which will be best-of-five. All matches until then are best-of-three.

On Monday, Winstrike jumped in front with a 27-minute win on red, but Tundra claimed the next two maps in 37 and 30 minutes, both on green. Slovakia’s Oliver “skiter” Lepko led Tundra with an average kills-death-assist ratio for 8.0-1.7-10.0. Russia’s Maxim “re1bl” Afanasyev produced a 5.7-3.3-9.3 K-D-A ratio for Winstrike.

Spirit topped High Coast in 51 minutes on red, then in 36 minutes on green. Ukraine’s Illya “yatoro” Mulyarchuk paced Spirit with an 8.0-2.0-12.5 K-D-A ratio. The Czech Republic’s Ondrej “Supream^” Starha wound up at 6.5-3.5-7.0 for High Coast.

