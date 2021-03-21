Vikin.gg advance to Grand Final of EPIC League Division 1

Vikin.gg toppled High Coast Esports 2-1 on Saturday to set up a rematch with Team Spirit in the best-of-five Grand Final at the EPIC League Season 3 Division 1 event.

Playing on green, Vikin.gg sandwiched two 26-minute wins around a 31-minute setback in the second map to advance to Sunday’s championship match.

Miroslav “Justin Bieber” Bican of the Czech Republic led Vikin.gg with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 7.3-2.0-8.7. He recorded 11 kills in the first map, but had just three in the second before recording eight in the third map.

Charlie “Naval” Arat of Sweden produced a 4.7-3.7-4.0 K-D-A ratio for High Coast Esports. He had two kills in the first map before collecting 11 in the second to fuel HCE. He had just one in the final map.

Spirit swept Vikin.gg on Friday to advance to the Grand Final. Spirit posted a 53-minute win on the first map before dismissing Vikin.gg in 36 minutes in the second map.

In the Dota EPIC League Season 3, eight teams fought their way through group-stage play from March 2-13 to earn spots in the Division 1 playoffs. Vikin.gg finished first and Team Spirit took second place in group play.

The double-elimination playoff bracket boasts a prize pool of $85,000, with the winner due to receive $20,000.

EPIC League Season 3 Division 1 prize payouts:

1. $20,000 --TBD

2. $15,000 --TBD

3. $12,000 -- High Coast Esports

4. $10,000 -- Tundra Esports

5-6. $8,000 -- HellRaisers, Brame

7-8. $6,000 -- Dota Team, Winstrike Team

