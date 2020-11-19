Vikin.gg improve to 3-0 in Epic League event

Vikin.gg improved to 3-0 and took the top spot in the standings Thursday with their 2-1 win over mudgolems during group stage competition at the Epic League Division 1 tournament.

Also securing wins Thursday in round-robin play were Virtus Pro, who beat Just Error 2-1, and Team Nigma, who swept Alliance 2-0.

After losing their opening game in 29 minutes, Vikin.gg rallied back to win Game 2 in 32 minutes and Game 3 in 43 minutes, playing all three games on green. Czech Republic’s Miroslav “BOOM” Bican led Vikin.gg with averages of 5.7 kills, 1.3 deaths and 7.7 assists per round.

VP dropped their opening game to Just Error, playing on red, in 39 minutes, but rallied back to win Games 2 and 3 in 37 and 29 minutes respectively while competing from red. Russia’s Danil “gpk” Skutin led the winners with averages of 8.0 kills, 2.3 deaths and 9.7 assists per map.

Nigma was the only team to pull off a sweep on Thursday. Starting on green, Nigma won the first game in 25 minutes before switching to red and wrapping Game 2 in 24 minutes. Omar “w33” Aliwi of Romania and Syria paced Nigma with a 10.5-1.5-13.5 K-D-A ratio.

Epic League, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches. The playoffs begin Dec. 8 with the grand final set for Dec. 13.

Action continues Friday with three matches:

--OG vs. Vikin.gg

--Team Nigma vs. Just Error

--Team Secret vs. Team Liquid

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Vikin.gg, 3-0, 6-2

2. Natus Vincere, 3-0, 6-3

3. Virtus.pro, 2-0, 4-1

4. Team Nigma, 2-1, 5-3

5. mudgolems, 2-2, 6-6

6. Team Secret, 1-1, 2-3

7. OG, 1-2, 3-5

8. Just Error, 1-3, 5-6

T9. Alliance, 0-3, 2-6

T9. Team Liquid, 0-3, 2-6

--Field Level Media