Vikin.gg, Na'Vi stay unbeaten in Epic League event

Natus Vincere, Vikin.gg and mugolems all posted wins Saturday during group stage competition at the Epic League Division 1 tournament.

Na’Vi held off Just Error 2-1, while mudgolems battled past Team Nigma by the same margin. Only Vikin.gg pulled off a sweep, beating Team Secret 2-0.

Playing on green for both maps, Vikin.gg won their first game in 36 minutes and followed up with a 37-minute win in Game 2. Indji “Shad” Lub, of the Netherlands, paced the victors with averages of 10.0 kills, 1.5 deaths and 11.0 assists per round. Finland’s Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen had top honors for Secret with a 4.5-4.5-2.5 K-D-A ratio.

Na’Vi, playing on green for the first two maps, opened with a 26-minute win on the first map vs. Just Error before dropping the second in a 44-minute decision. They followed up with a 28-minute win on map 3, playing on red, to wrap the series. Ukraine’s Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey anchored Na’Vi with a 5.3-1.0-7.7 K-D-A ratio.

mudgolems, playing on red to open their match vs. Nigma, lost the first game in 28 minutes but rallied back to win Game 2 in 42 minutes, playing on green. They wrapped their win with a 41-minute decision in Game 3, playing on red. Slovakia’s Oliver “skiter” Lepko led the way for mudgolems with a 9.0-3.3-11.0 K-D-A ratio.

Epic League, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches. The playoffs begin Dec. 8 with the grand final set for Dec. 13.

Action continues Sunday with three matches:

--Team Liquid vs. Just Error

--Alliance vs. Natus Vincere

--Team Nigma vs. OG

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Vikin.gg, 2-0, 4-1

2. Natus Vincere, 2-0, 4-2

3. mudgolems, 2-1, 5-4

4. Virtus.pro, 1-0, 2-0

T5. OG, 1-1, 2-3

T5. Team Secret, 1-1, 2-3

T7. Alliance, 0-1, 1-2

T7. Team Nigma, 0-1, 1-2

T9. Just Error, 0-2, 2-4

T9. Team Liquid, 0-2, 2-4

