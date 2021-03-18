Vikin.gg, Spirit advance at EPIC League Division I

Vikin.gg and Team Spirit each earned victories in Round 2 of the upper-bracket playoffs at Epic League Season 3 Division 1, earning the chance to face each other in Friday’s upper bracket final.

Vikin.gg earned a tight 2-1 victory over Brame, while Team Spirit rolled to a 2-0 sweep over Tundra Esports.

Brame took the early lead against Vikin.gg, earning a 34-minute victory on green, but Vikin.gg rallied with a 32-minute victory on red and a deciding 42-minute victory on green.

Indji “Shad” Lub of the Netherlands averaged 9.3 kills and 7.7 assists for Vikin.gg, while Irakil “W1sh-” Peranidze of Georgia averaged 5.3 kills and 4.0 assists for Brame.

Team Spirit opened with a 37-minute victory over Tundra Esports on red before clinching their spot in the upper bracket final with a 47-minute victory on green.

Alexander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek of Russia averaged 11.0 kills and 13.0 assists for Team Spirit, while Illya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk of the Ukraine added 10.0 kills and 9.5 assists. Leon “J.Storm.Nine” Kirilin of Germany had 5.5 kills and 5.5 assists for Tundra.

The winner of the upper bracket final between Vikin.gg and Team Spirit will advance to Sunday’s Grand Final.

Brame and Tundra Esports dropped into the losers’ bracket after their defeats. Brame will face High Coast Esports, wile Tundra faces HellRaisers, with both matchups taking place Thursdam.

--Field Level Media