Vikin.gg stay unbeaten in Epic League

Vikin.gg maintained their perfect Epic League record with a 2-0 sweep of OG on Friday, and they grabbed sole possession of first place in the Division 1 event.

Vikin.gg (4-0) moved in front of idle Natus Vincere (3-0) to top the standings. OG fell to 1-3.

Both of the other two matches Friday also ended in 2-0 results, with Team Nigma (3-1) defeating Just Error (1-4) and Team Secret (2-1) topping Team Liquid (0-4).

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which will run Dec. 8-13. The fifth- through-eighth place teams will move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

On Friday, Vikin.gg got past OG in 24 minutes on green, then in 33 minutes on red. The Netherlands’ Indji “Shad” Lub paced Vikin.gg with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 12.5-1.5-8.5. Malaysia’s Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng produced a 4-5-6 K-D-A ratio for OG.

Nigma beat Just Error in 40 minutes on red and 30 minutes on green. Jordan’s Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi posted a 19.5-2.5-10 K-D-A ratio for Nigma. Pakistan’s Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan wound up with a 9.5-6.5-6.0 K-D-A ratio for Just Error.

Secret downed Liquid twice on green, in 36 and 40 minutes, led by a 12.5-2.5-7.0 K-D-A ratio from Finland’s Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen. Germany’s Max “qojqva” Broecker had a 6.0-5.5-6.0 K-D-A ratio for Liquid.

Three matches are scheduled for Saturday:

--Virtus.pro vs. mudgolems

--Alliance vs. Vikin.gg

--Team Secret vs. Just Error

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Vikin.gg, 4-0, 8-2

2. Natus Vincere, 3-0, 6-3

3. Team Nigma, 3-1, 7-3

4. Virtus.pro, 2-0, 4-1

5. Team Secret, 2-1, 4-3

6. mudgolems, 2-2, 6-6

7. OG, 1-3, 3-7

8. Just Error, 1-4, 5-8

9. Alliance, 0-3, 2-6

10. Team Liquid, 0-4, 2-8

--Field Level Media