Vikin.gg suffer first loss in Epic League event

Vikin.gg suffered their first loss Saturday during group stage competition at the Epic League Division 1 tournament.

But despite being swept 2-0 by Alliance, Vikin.gg still tops the standings with a 4-1 record tanks to an event-high four victories, although Virtus.pro and Natus Vincere each have two matches in hand.

Also notching victories on Saturday were Virtus.pro, who posted a 2-0 sweep of mudgolems to remain unbeaten at 3-0 overall, and Team Secret, who swept Just Error 2-0 and improved to 3-1 in round-robin action.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which will run Dec. 8-13. The fifth- through-eighth place teams will move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

Alliance opened with a 37-minute win from green before wrapping the series vs. Vikin.gg with a 30-minute victory in Game 2 playing on red. Bulgaria’s Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov paced the winners with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 12.5-2.0-12.5. Vikin.gg’s Indji “Shad” Lub of Netherlands posted a 4.0-5.5-5.0 K-D-A ratio.

Virtus.pro, playing on red for both games vs. mudgolems, opened with a 31-minute win in Game 1 and finished with a 33-minute victory in Game 2. Russia’s Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko paced the winners with an average K-D-A ratio of 5.5-1.5-9.0. Slovakia’s Oliver “skiter” Lepko produced a 2.5-4.5-3.5 K-D-A ratio for mudgolems.

Secret took down Just Error in 27 minutes in Game 1 playing from green and 31 minutes in Game 2, playing from red. Poland’s Michal “Nisha” Jankowski led Secret with an 8.5-2.0-13.0 K-D-A ratio.

Three matches are scheduled for Sunday:

--OG vs. Natus Vincere

--Team Liquid vs. Alliance

--Virtus.pro vs. Team Nigma

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Vikin.gg, 4-1, 8-4

2. Virtus.pro, 3-0, 6-1

3. Natus Vincere, 3-0, 6-3

4. Team Nigma, 3-1, 7-3

5. Team Secret, 3-1, 6-3

6. mudgolems, 2-3, 6-8

7. Alliance, 1-3, 4-6

8. OG, 1-3, 3-7

9. Just Error, 1-5, 5-10

10. Team Liquid, 0-4, 2-8

--Field Level Media