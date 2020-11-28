Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro swap spots atop Epic League

Vikin.gg reclaimed the top position in the standings with a win on Friday, coupled with a Virtus.pro loss, at the Epic League Division 1 event.

Vikin.gg moved to 6-1 in group stage action while Virtus.pro fell to 4-2 and second place. Team Nigma, also a winner on Friday, moved to 4-2 and is third.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which will run Dec. 8-13. The fifth- through-eighth place teams will move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

Vikin.gg used two victories on green, one in 30 minutes and another in 38 minutes, to knock off Just Error, which won the middle round in 20 minutes on green. Miroslav “BOOM” Bican fueled the winning effort with match averages of 6.3 kills, 2.7 deaths and 9.0 assists for Vikin.gg.

Team Liquid upended Virtus.pro 2-1 after winning 26 minutes from red and in 42 minutes on red. VP scored a middle-round victory in 32 minutes from green. Offlaner Samuel “Boxi” Svahn had averages of 6.7 kills, 5.0 deaths and 9.3 assists for the winners.

Team Nigma knocked off Natus Vincere 2-1 thanks to wins of 42 minutes on green and 40 minutes on red. Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkami averaged 10.0 kills and 12.7 assists per map. Natus Vincere won the middle map in 43 minutes from green.

Three matches are scheduled for Saturday:

--Alliance vs. mudgolems

--Team Liquid vs. OG

--Team Secret vs. Team Nigma

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Vikin.gg, 6-1, 12-6

2. Virtus.pro, 4-2, 10-5

3. Team Nigma, 4-2, 9-6

4. Team Secret, 3-2, 6-5

5. Natus Vincere, 3-2, 7-7

6. OG, 3-3, 7-7

7 mudgolems, 2-3, 6-8

8. Team Liquid, 2-4, 6-9

9. Just Error, 2-6, 8-13

10. Alliance, 1-5, 5-10

--Field Level Media