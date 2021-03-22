Vikin.gg win Team Spirit rematch, take EPIC League Division 1 final

In a rematch of an upper-bracket matchup on Friday, Vikin.gg avenged their loss against Team Spirit in a 3-1 victory Sunday to win the best-of-five Grand Final at the EPIC League Season 3 Division 1 event.

With the triumph, Vikin.gg earned the $20,000 first-place purse as the double-elimination playoff bracket boasted a total prize pool of $85,000. Spirit won $15,000 for finishing the event in second place.

After defeating Vikin.gg 2-0 on Friday, Spirit got off to a good start again Sunday by taking the opening map playing on green in nearly 38 minutes for a 1-0 lead.

Vikin.gg stormed back to wipe out Spirit on the final three maps of the match, winning on red to even the match at 1-1 in just over 22 minutes, then beating back Spirit on green for the 2-1 lead (49 minutes) before clinching the title on red in a 39-minute duel.

Indji “Lifesick” Lub led the way for the champions in the kills department with a 9.0 average, including a match-high 19 in the pivotal third map. Adam “corpse husband” Moroz of Israel posted a 14.0 assists average in the match, best on both teams. All five Vikin.gg starters averaged double figures in assists per map in the four-map win.

Magomed “C.R.E.A.M.” Khalilov paced Spirit with a 5.5 kills average in the four maps.

In the Dota EPIC League Season 3, eight teams fought their way through group-stage play from March 2-13 to earn spots in the Division 1 playoffs. Vikin.gg finished first and Team Spirit took second place in group play, and they finished the playoff bracket 1-2 as well.

EPIC League Season 3 Division 1 prize payouts:

1. $20,000 -- Vikin.gg

2. $15,000 -- Team Spirit

3. $12,000 -- High Coast Esports

4. $10,000 -- Tundra Esports

5-6. $8,000 -- HellRaisers, Brame

7-8. $6,000 -- Dota Team, Winstrike Team

