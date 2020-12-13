Virtus.pro claim top spot in Epic League Division 1 playoffs

Behind for the first time in the playoffs, Virtus.pro finished strong and topped OG in the grand final of the Epic League Division 1 playoffs on Sunday.

Virtus.pro trailed 2-1 after three maps in the best-of-five final, but won decisively on the final two to take in the $200,000 top prize. OG earned $100,000 for the runner-up finish.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which ended Dec. 6, featured a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams advanced automatically to the double-elimination playoffs. The fifth- through eighth-place teams moved into a play-in event along with four teams from Division 2 in a battle for the last four playoff berths. The ninth- and 10th-place teams were relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

OG began the playoffs in the lower bracket, but rolled to four straight wins to earn a spot in the grand final. OG lost just one map along the way, but suffered a loss in the opener against Virtus.pro in a 42-minute battle as VP won from green.

OG surged back, and claimed the next two maps, in 36 minutes and just 18 minutes, from red. OG pulverized VP on the third map, 20 kills to only 4, and seemed poised to earn the title.

But VP responded behind Russia’s Egor “epiletick1d” Grigorenko and won the final two maps. First came a 39-minute victory on red as VP amassed 38 kills, and the clincher was a 43-minute victory from green where VP held a 28-11 edge in kills. Over the last two maps, epiletick1d posted a combined 28 kills, took just two deaths, and had 22 assists.

For the match, epiletick1d averaged 10.4 kills, 2.2 deaths and 9.8 assists per map. Malaysia’s Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng led OG with averages of 5.6 kills, 4.6 deaths and 5.6 assists.

Epic League Division 1 final results and prize pool:

1. Virtus.pro, $200,000

2. OG, $100,000

3. Vikin.gg, $50,000

4. Team Liquid, $40,000

5-6. Team Secret, Natus Vincere, $30,000

7-8. Team Nigma, Yellow Submarine, $25,000

