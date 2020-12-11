Virtus.pro clinches spot in grand final of Epic League playoffs

Virtus.pro punched their ticket into the grand final of the Epic League Division 1 playoffs on Friday with a 2-0 sweep over Vikin.gg in the upper bracket final.

Virtus.pro now waits to see who they will face in Sunday’s grand final. Vikin.gg fell into the lower bracket final, to be held Saturday, where they’ll face OG, a 2-1 winner in a lower third-round match on Friday. The Vikin.gg-OG will move to face VP on Sunday.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which ended last weekend, featured a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams advanced automatically to the double-elimination playoffs, which run through Sunday. The fifth- through eighth-place teams moved into a play-in event along with four teams from Division 2 in a battle for the last four playoff berths. The ninth- and 10th-place teams were relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

On Friday, VP rolled to a 2-0 win over Vikin.gg after posting map wins in 47 minutes (on green) and 49 minutes (on red). Russia’s Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko led the victors with match averages of 12.0 kills, 1.5 deaths and 15.0 assists per map.

OG had to rally back to beat Team Liquid in lower bracket play. Liquid secured a 32-minute win on green before OG picked up wins in 35 and 26 minutes (both on green). Sweden’s Michael “miCKe” Vu led Team Liquid with averages of 4.7 kills, 4.3 deaths and 11.0 assists. Yiek “MidOne” Nai Zheng, of Malaysia, had top honors for OG with 12.0 kills, 5.0 deaths and 10.0 assists per map.

Epic League Division 1 final results and prize pool:

1. TBD, $200,000

2. TBD, $100,000

3. TBD, $50,000

4. Team Liquid, $40,000

5-6. Team Secret, Natus Vincere, $30,000

7-8. Team Nigma, Yellow Submarine, $25,000

