Virtus.pro kick off Epic League with sweep

Virtus.pro kicked off the round-robin group stage of the Epic League Division 1 tournament on Thursday with a 2-0 sweep of OG.

Also prevailing on Thursday were Natus Vincere, who beat Team Liquid 2-1, and mudgolems, who notched a 2-1 victory over Just Error.

VP, playing on green, won both games in 31 minutes each and were paced by Russia’s Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko, who posted a 9.5-1.5-13.0 kills-deaths-assists ratio.

Ukraine’s Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey anchored Na’Vi in their win over Liquid with an 8.3-1.3-10.3 K-D-A ratio. Liquid drew first blood, playing on green and winning Game 1 in 33 minutes. But Na’Vi rallied back, winning Game 2 on green in 32 minutes and Game 3 on red in 43 minutes.

mudgolems, playing on red to open their match vs. Just Error, took the first game in 42 minutes but dropped Game 2 in 38 minutes while still playing on red. Playing on green in Game 3, mudgolems needed 33 minutes to secure the win and take the match. Slovakia’s Oliver “skiter” Lepko led the way for mudgolems with a 9.7-1.7-10.3 K-D-A ratio.

Other teams in the event are Alliance, Team Nigma, Team Secret and Vikin.gg.

Epic League, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches. The playoffs begin Dec. 8 with the grand final set for Dec. 13.

Action continues Friday with three matches:

-Team Liquid vs. Vikin.gg

-Team Secret vs. mudgolems

-OG vs. Alliance

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record

1. Virtus.pro, 1-0, 2-0

T2. mudgolems, 1-0, 2-1

T2. Natus Vincere, 1-0, 2-1

T4. Alliance, 0-0, 0-0

T4. Team Nigma, 0-0, 0-0

T4. Team Secret, 0-0, 0-0

T4. Vikin.gg, 0-0, 0-0

T8. Just Error, 0-1, 1-2

T8. Team Liquid, 0-1, 1-2

10. OG, 0-1, 0-2

