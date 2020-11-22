Virtus.pro remain unbeaten at Epic League event

Virtus.pro is the only unbeaten team remaining after a Sunday sweep of Team Nigma at the Epic League Division 1 tournament.

VP improved to 4-0 in group stage action, while OG (2-3) handed Natus Vincere (3-1) their first defeat and Team Liquid (1-4) picked up their first win against Alliance (1-4).

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which will run Dec. 8-13. The fifth- through-eighth place teams will move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

VP followed up a 34-minute win on red with a 31-minute victory on green. Russia’s Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko led the winners with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 12.5-0.0-13.5.

OG swept Na’Vi, winning twice on red in 26 and 46 minutes. Malaysia’s Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng paced OG with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 11.0-2.5-14.5.

Liquid broke into the win column by beating Alliance in 39 minutes on red and 34 minutes on green. Sweden and Vietnam’s Michael “miCKe” Vu posted a 7.5-1.5-15.0 average K-D-A ratio for the winners.

Three matches are scheduled for Thursday:

--Alliance vs. mudgolems

--Virtus.pro vs. Vikin.gg

--Team Secret vs. OG

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Virtus.pro, 4-0, 8-1

2. Vikin.gg, 4-1, 8-4

3. Team Secret, 3-1, 6-3

4. Natus Vincere, 3-1, 6-5

5. Team Nigma, 3-2, 7-5

6. mudgolems, 2-3, 6-8

7 OG, 2-3, 5-7

8. Team Liquid, 1-4, 4-8

9. Alliance, 1-4, 4-8

10. Just Error, 1-5, 5-10

--Field Level Media