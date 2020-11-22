Virtus.pro remain unbeaten at Epic League event

Virtus.pro is the only unbeaten team remaining after a Sunday sweep of Team Nigma at the Epic League Division 1 tournament.
VP improved to 4-0 in group stage action, while OG (2-3) handed Natus Vincere (3-1) their first defeat and Team Liquid (1-4) picked up their first win against Alliance (1-4).
Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Dec. 5, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.
The top four teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which will run Dec. 8-13. The fifth- through-eighth place teams will move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.
VP followed up a 34-minute win on red with a 31-minute victory on green. Russia’s Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko led the winners with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 12.5-0.0-13.5.
OG swept Na’Vi, winning twice on red in 26 and 46 minutes. Malaysia’s Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng paced OG with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 11.0-2.5-14.5.
Liquid broke into the win column by beating Alliance in 39 minutes on red and 34 minutes on green. Sweden and Vietnam’s Michael “miCKe” Vu posted a 7.5-1.5-15.0 average K-D-A ratio for the winners.
Three matches are scheduled for Thursday:
--Alliance vs. mudgolems
--Virtus.pro vs. Vikin.gg
--Team Secret vs. OG
Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:
1. Virtus.pro, 4-0, 8-1
2. Vikin.gg, 4-1, 8-4
3. Team Secret, 3-1, 6-3
4. Natus Vincere, 3-1, 6-5
5. Team Nigma, 3-2, 7-5
6. mudgolems, 2-3, 6-8
7 OG, 2-3, 5-7
8. Team Liquid, 1-4, 4-8
9. Alliance, 1-4, 4-8
10. Just Error, 1-5, 5-10
--Field Level Media