Virtus.pro secure top seed in Epic League Division 1

Virtus.pro clinched the top seed for the Epic League Division 1 playoffs with a win in its final match of round-robin play on Friday.

Virtus.pro topped Alliance 2-1 and improved to 7-2 to finish alone in first place with one day of round-robin play remaining. Vikin.gg, who entered the day tied with VP, dropped a 2-1 decision to Natus Vincere. In Friday’s third match, Team Liquid picked up a quick 2-0 sweep over mudgolems.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which runs through Saturday, features a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which start Tuesday and run through Dec. 13. The fifth- through-eighth place teams will move into a play-in event for a chance to reach the playoffs. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will be relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

Virtus.pro scored a 32-minute win on green in the opener before Alliance answered with a 30-minute victory on green. VP wrapped up the win, and a spot in the playoffs, with a 38-minute clincher on green. Russia’s Danil “gpk” Skutin led the winners with averages of 5.0 kills, 3.0 deaths and 14.0 assists per match. Bulgarian Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov scored the best for Alliance with 8.3 kills, 2.7 deaths and 5.0 assists per map.

Natus Vincere upended Vikin.gg thanks to wins of 34 minutes and 23 minutes, both on green. Vikin.gg avoided the sweep with a marathon 67-minute win on green on the second map. Bogdan “iceberg” Vasilenko, from Ukraine, led Na’Vi with 7.3 kills, 2.3 deaths and 13.7 assists per round. Indji “Shad” Lub, of The Netherlands, led Vikin.gg with 7.0 kills, 3.3 deaths and 8.3 assists.

Team Liquid needed just a combined 43 minutes, with two wins from red, to sweep mudgolems. Liquid suffered just a combined seven deaths during the match, with Sweden’s Samuel “Boxi” Svahn averaging 6.0 kills and 11.5 assists without suffering a single death.

Round-robin play in the event concludes Friday with the following matches:

--OG vs. Just Error

--Team Secret vs. Natus Vincere

--Team Liquid vs. Team Nigma

Epic League Division 1 group-stage standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Virtus.pro, 7-2, 16-7

2. Vikin.gg, 6-3, 14-10

3. Team Secret, 5-3, 10-8

4. Team Nigma, 5-3, 11-9

5. Natus Vincere, 5-3, 12-10

6. OG, 4-4, 10-9

7. Team Liquid, 4-4, 10-10

8. Just Error, 2-6, 8-13

9. Alliance, 2-7, 9-15

10. mudgolems, 2-7, 7-16

--Field Level Media