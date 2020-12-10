Virtus.pro, Vikin.gg open Epic League playoffs with wins

Virtus.pro and Vikin.gg each earned victories Wednesday to advance to the upper-bracket final and move one victory away from the grand final at the Epic League Division 1 playoffs.

Virtus.pro registered a 2-0 sweep of Team Secret while Vikin.gg notched a 2-1 victory over Natus Vincere. Virtus.pro entered the playoffs as the top team in round-robin play with a 7-2 record while Vikin.gg and Na’Vi tied for second at 6-3.

Epic League Division 1, presented by Epic Esports Events, is an online tournament featuring 10 teams across Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States competing for a total prize pool of $500,000. The group stage, which ended last weekend, featured a single round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

The top four teams advanced automatically to the double-elimination playoffs, which run through Sunday. The fifth- through eighth-place teams moved into a play-in event along with four teams from Division 2 in a battle for the last four playoff berths. The ninth- and 10th-place teams were relegated to the Division 2 playoffs.

Virtus.pro rolled to the Wednesday victory with a 33-minute win on green and a 28-minute victory on red. Russia’s Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko had an average kill-death-assist ratio of 7.0-0.5-10.5 in the victory. Finland’s Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen led Team Secret with a 1.5-4.5-3.5 K-D-A ratio.

Vikin.gg opened against Na’Vi with a 35-minute victory on green before falling in 24 minutes on red. Vikin.gg advanced with a 41-minute decision on green as Miroslav “BOOM” Bican of the Czech Republic had a 7.0-1.7-7.3 K-D-A ratio. Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey of the Ukraine led Na’Vi with a 3.7-2.3-4.0 K-D-A ratio.

Team Secret dropped into the second round of the lower bracket, where they will face Team Liquid on Thursday. Na’Vi will face OG on Thursday, also in the second round of the lower bracket.

--Field Level Media