Brame, Vikin.gg score upper-bracket wins in Epic League

Brame and Vikin.gg each won their matches on Sunday in the first round of upper-bracket play in the EPIC League Season 3 Division 1 on Sunday.

Each winner needed three maps to move on, with Brame defeating Dota Team and Vikin.gg knocking off HellRaisers.

Those winners will meet Wednesday in a second-round match in the upper bracket. The losers will meet Tuesday to start lower-bracket play in the double-elimination format.

In the DOTA Epic League Season 3, eight teams fought their way through group stage play from March 2-13, with Vikin.gg finishing first and Team Spirit taking second place.

Bracket play, which boasts a prize pool of $85,000, continues until the grand final on March 21, which will be best-of-seven. All matches until then are best-of-three.

Dota Team took the first map in 37 minutes, but Brame came back to take the final two maps in 41 and 51 minutes. Winners were on green in each of the maps.

Tasos “Focus” Michailidis led the win with a 7.7-3.3-5.3 kills-deaths-assist ratio for Brame, while Roman “Ramzes666” Kushnarev of Russia finished at 9.3-4.3-9.0 for Dota Team.

Vikin.gg won its first map over HellRaisers in 37 minutes, and after HellRaisers took the second map in 49 minutes, the winners claimed the match with a 38-minute win on the third map. As with the earlier match, all of the map wins came while playing green.

Miroslav “Boom” Bican of the Czech Republic led Vikin.gg with a K-D-A of 10.7-4.3-10.0, while Nikita “young G” Bochko of Belarus paced HellRaisers at 6.3-5.7-9.3.

Monday’s matches will have Team Spirit facing High Coast Esports and Tundra Esports meeting Winstrike Team. Dota Team and HellRaisers will lock horns on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media