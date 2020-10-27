EPICENTER announces $500K EPIC League

EPICENTER announced plans Tuesday for the $500,000 EPIC League featuring the top teams from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Ten teams, including eight who received direct invitations and two qualifiers, will compete in two divisions from Nov. 8 through Dec. 13.

The eight invited teams are Team Secret, Alliance, Vikin.gg, OG, Team Liquid, Team Nigma, Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro.

Details regarding the group and playoff formats and the prize pool distribution were not released.

The EPIC League will replace the previously announced OMEGA League Season 2, according to cybersports.ru.

--Field Level Media