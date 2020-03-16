Valve cancels EPICENTER Major in Moscow

Valve canceled its fourth set of Dota Pro Circuit tournaments on Monday, the EPICENTER Major 2020 and OGA Dota PIT Minor 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After careful consideration of the current state and trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the health risk that this presents to competitors, staff and fans alike, we have made the difficult decision to cancel to the 4th minor and major tournaments of the DPC season,” the organization said in a post on social media.

The OGA Dota PIT Minor 2020 was scheduled for April 23-26 at the Spaladium Arena in Split, Croatia, while the EPICENTER Major 2020 was to be held May 2-10 at the CSKA Arena in Moscow. The cancellations mean at least a two-month break for teams before qualifiers are set to begin in May for the fifth and final Major of the season, the ONE Esports Singapore Major, set for June 20-28.

“The safety of players, fans, staff and everyone involved is the most important thing for us,” Evgeny Kalganov, event director at Epic Esports Events, said in a statement. “We hope that the threat of a pandemic will soon pass, and EPICENTER will again host the best teams in the world.”

Kalganov’s statement also noted that all tickets holders would receive a refund as soon as possible.

Valve did not address how or if the lost points will be accounted for, but in a subsequent tweet Monday, the organization noted, “We will keep following the situation and decide how to approach the final major and minor of the season as the weeks progress.”

Last week, Valve postponed the ESL One Los Angeles Major, originally scheduled for March 20-22, due to the outbreak.

—Field Level Media