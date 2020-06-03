RNGU rally past CDEC at ESL One Birmingham - China

Royal Never Give Up outlasted CDEC Gaming on Wednesday to advance to the upper-bracket final of ESL One Birmingham Online tournament’s China event.

CDEC Gaming gained early control by winning the first map in just over 25 minutes before Royal Never Give Up rebounded to take control of the contest.

Royal Never Give Up posted victories in 42 and 37 minutes, respectively, to advance to Thursday’s upper-bracket final versus PSG.LSG, who won all three of their Group A contests before sweeping Invictus Gaming on Tuesday.

While Royal Never Give Up has won three of their four matches overall, CDEC Gaming tasted defeat for the first time since emerging undefeated in three Group B matches prior to the playoffs.

CDEC will look to rebound on Friday against Invictus Gaming, who won two of three Group B matches prior to Tuesday’s setback.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The Southeast Asia event (six teams, $40,000 pool) is already complete. The other three divisions will conclude June 7, with Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and the Americas (six teams, $40,000) also underway.

The $55,000 China event began with two groups of four playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 7.

ESL One Birmingham Online: China final group standings (map W-L in parentheses)

Group A

1. PSG.LGD, 3-0 (6-1)

2. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1 (5-2)

3. Team Aster, 1-2 (2-4)

4. Longinus, 0-3 (0-6)

Group B

1. CDEC Gaming, 3-0 (6-1)

2. Invictus Gaming, 2-1 (4-3)

3. EHOME, 1-2 (3-5)

4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 0-3 (2-6)

