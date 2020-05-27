Nigma, VP.Prodigy rally in ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Team Nigma and VP.Prodigy recorded come-from-behind wins Tuesday to improve to 2-0 in the ESL One Birmingham Online’s Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States division.

VP.Prodigy sit atop Group B after fighting back to beat Cyber Legacy 2-1. Nigma rallied past Aggressive Mode 2-1 to move into a tie for first in Group A with Team Secret and Vikin.gg, two teams that were idle Tuesday.

Group A also featured a pair of 2-0 sweeps on Tuesday, with Team Liquid defeating Gambit Esports while Natus Vincere downed Team Unique.

In Group B, FlyToMoon edged Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1, OG edged Winstrike Team 2-1, and Alliance dumped HellRaisers 2-0.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for this week in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event began last week and runs through Sunday. The other three divisions — Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000), the Americas (six teams, $40,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) — will conclude June 7.

The Europe/CIS event features two eight-team groups for round-robin play in best-of-three matches. The top two teams in each group advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earn spots in the lower bracket. The bottom four teams in each group are eliminated.

The playoffs are set to start June 2. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

On Tuesday, Cyber Legacy opened with a 38-minute win, but VP.Prodigy took the last two maps in 29 and 36 minutes.

Aggressive Mode worked 64 minutes to claim the opening map before Nigma responded with 24- and 44-minute victories.

Liquid swept Gambit in a combined 50 minutes, while Na’Vi had to go 39 and 64 minutes to complete their win over Unique.

FlyToMoon sandwiched 43- and 35-minute victories over NiP around a 26-minute setback.

OG earned a 32-minute win over Winstrike, dropped a 24-minute decision, then claimed the series with a 36-minute triumph.

Alliance got past HellRaisers in 33 and 48 minutes.

Seven matches are on the Wednesday schedule:

—OG vs. VP.Prodigy

—Team Nigma vs. Gambit Esports

—Team Secret vs. Team Unique

—Natus Vincere vs. Vikin.gg

—Alliance vs. Winstrike Team

—HellRaisers vs. Cyber Legacy

—Team Liquid vs. Aggressive Mode

ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: Europe and CIS standings (map W-L in parentheses)

Group A

T1. Team Secret, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. Vikin.gg, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. Team Nigma, 2-0 (4-1)

T4. Aggressive Mode, 1-1 (3-2)

T4. Natus Vincere, 1-1 (2-2)

6. Team Liquid, 1-2 (2-4)

7. Team Unique, 0-2 (0-4)

8. Gambit Esports, 0-3 (0-6)

Group B

1. VP.Prodigy, 2-0 (4-1)

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-1 (5-3)

T2. Cyber Legacy, 2-1 (5-4)

T2. FlyToMoon, 2-1 (4-4)

5. OG, 1-1 (3-3)

T6. Alliance, 1-2 (4-4)

T6. HellRaisers, 1-2 (2-4)

8. Winstrike Team, 0-3 (2-6)

—Field Level Media