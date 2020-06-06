Team Secret reach ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS final

Team Secret set up a rematch with Alliance in Sunday’s grand final of the ESL One Birmingham Online’s Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event.

Team Secret swept VP.Prodigy in the lower-bracket final on Saturday, winning in 38 minutes and 26 minutes to send VP.Prodigy home with $25,000 for third place.

Team Secret was in the lower bracket courtesy of a 2-1 loss to Alliance in the opening round of the upper-bracket playoffs on Wednesday.

“We got beat up pretty hard last time but hopefully we’ve learned from that and we should be good tomorrow,” Team Secret’s Ludwig “zai” Wahlberg said of facing Alliance, per the Team Secret Twitter feed.

The winner of Sunday’s best-of-five final will earn $60,000, with the runner-up pocketing $38,000.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, was scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament split into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

Fnatic won the $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event last week. The other three divisions — Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000), the Americas (six teams, $40,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) — conclude Sunday.

The Europe/CIS event began with 16 teams, and the top eight made the double-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches were best-of-three except for Sunday’s best-of-five final.

ESL One Birmingham Online — Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States prize pool:

2. $38,000

3. $25,000 — VP.Prodigy

4. $14,000 — Team Nigma

5-6. $10,000 — FlyToMoon, Team Liquid

7-8. $7,500 — Vikin.gg, HellRaisers

9-10. $5,000 — Natus Vincere, Cyber Legacy

11-12. $4,000 — Team Unique, Ninjas in Pyjamas

13-14. $3,000 — Family Team, OG

15-16. $2,000 — Gambit Esports, Winstrike Team

—Field Level Media