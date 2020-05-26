Vikin.gg, Secret roll again in ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Vikin.gg and Team Secret swept matches for the second day in a row Monday to remain tied for first place in Group A of the ESL One Birmingham Online tournament’s Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States division.

Team Nigma won their Group A opener to sit behind Vikin.gg and Secret, who are both 2-0. Aggressive Mode, who were idle Monday, are also 1-0 in Group A.

In Group B, Cyber Legacy and Ninjas in Pyjamas both moved to 2-0 with Monday victories. VP.Prodigy posted a win Monday in their first tournament match to sit third in Group B.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event began last week and runs through Sunday. The other three divisions will conclude June 7, with Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and the Americas (six teams, $40,000) now underway and China (eight teams, $55,000) set to open play Tuesday.

The Europe/CIS event features two eight-team groups for round-robin play in best-of-three matches. The top two teams in each group advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earn spots in the lower bracket. The bottom four teams in each group are eliminated.

The playoffs are set to start June 2. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

On Monday, Vikin.gg downed Team Liquid 2-0 with wins in 34 and 33 minutes. Secret topped Gambit Esports 2-0 with 27- and 29-minute victories, and Nigma beat Natus Vincere 2-0 in 29 and 28 minutes.

In Group B, Cyber Legacy slipped past Alliance 2-1, sandwiching 30- and 42-minute wins around a 45-minute defeat. NiP prevailed 2-0 against Winstrike Team with 33- and 23-minute wins.

VP.Prodigy dumped HellRaisers 2-0, posting 36- and 27-minute victories. FlyToMoon rallied past OG 2-1, rebounding from a 43-minute defeat to take the next two maps in a combined 48 minutes.

Seven matches are scheduled for Tuesday:

Team Liquid vs. Gambit Esports

Natus Vincere vs. Team Unique

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. FlyToMoon

Alliance vs. HellRaisers

OG vs. Winstrike Team

VP.Prodigy vs. Cyber Legacy

Team Nigma vs. Aggressive Mode

ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: Europe and CIS standings (map W-L in parentheses)

Group A

T1. Team Secret, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. Vikin.gg, 2-0 (4-0)

T3. Aggressive Mode, 1-0 (2-0)

T3. Team Nigma, 1-0 (2-0)

T5. Natus Vincere, 0-1 (0-2)

T5. Team Unique, 0-1 (0-2)

T7. Gambit Esports, 0-2 (0-4)

T7. Team Liquid, 0-2 (0-4)

Group B

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-0 (4-1)

T1. Cyber Legacy, 2-0 (4-2)

3. VP.Prodigy, 1-0 (2-0)

4. HellRaisers, 1-1 (2-2)

5. FlyToMoon, 1-1 (2-3)

6. OG, 0-1 (1-2)

T7. Alliance, 0-2 (2-4)

T7. Winstrike Team, 0-2 (1-4)

—Field Level Media