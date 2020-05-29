VP.Prodigy seal playoff spot in ESL One Birmingham EU/CIS

VP.Prodigy remained undefeated and clinched a playoff berth by sweeping Winstrike Team 2-0 on Friday in Group B action in the ESL One Birmingham Online’s Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States division.

VP.Prodigy improved to 5-0 while Winstrike Team dropped to 0-5.

In other Group B matches Friday, Ninjas in Pyjamas defeated HellRaisers 2-0, Cyber Legacy edged OG 2-1, and Alliance came from behind to beat FlyToMoon 2-1.

In Group A, Team Nigma moved to 5-0 with a 2-1 win over Vikin.gg. Natus Vincere rallied past Gambit Esports 2-1, Team Liquid downed Team Unique 2-0, and Team Secret cruised past Family Team 2-0.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for this week in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event began last week and runs through Sunday. The other three divisions — Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000), the Americas (six teams, $40,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) — will conclude June 7.

The Europe/CIS event features two eight-team groups for round-robin play in best-of-three matches. The top two teams in each group advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earn spots in the lower bracket. The bottom four teams in each group are eliminated.

The playoffs are set to start Tuesday. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

On Friday, VP.Prodigy needed less than an hour to complete its two-game rout of Winstrike while NiP downed HellRaisers in a total of just 65 minutes.

Cyber Legacy jumped in front with a 45-minute win before OG pulled even with a 32-minute victory. Cyber Legacy claimed the decisive third game in 38 minutes.

FlyToMoon opened with a 37-minute triumph, but Alliance rallied for 39- and 32-minute victories.

Nigma sandwiched 29- and 30-minute wins over Vikin.gg’s 50-minute victory. Gambit worked 58 minutes to gain an edge on Natus Vincere, but Na’Vi came back to claimed the next two games in a total of 55 minutes.

Liquid put away Unique with 45- and 27-minute decisions while Secret disposed of Family Team in a combined 46 minutes.

Seven matches are scheduled for Saturday:

—Team Secret vs. Natus Vincere

—Team Liquid vs. Team Nigma

—Vikin.gg vs. Team Unique

—Gambit Esports vs. Family Team

—OG vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

—VP.Prodigy vs. Alliance

—FlyToMoon vs. Winstrike Team

ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: Europe and CIS standings (map W-L in parentheses)

Group A

1. Team Nigma, 5-0 (10-3)

2. Team Secret, 4-1 (8-2)

T3. Vikin.gg, 3-2 (7-4)

T3. Team Liquid, 3-2 (6-4)

T3. Natus Vincere, 3-2 (6-6)

T6. Family Team (formerly Aggressive Mode), 1-4 (4-8)

T6. Team Unique, 1-4 (2-8)

8. Gambit Esports, 0-5 (2-10)

Group B

1. VP.Prodigy, 5-0 (10-2)

2. Cyber Legacy, 4-2 (10-8)

T3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-2 (8-5)

T3. Alliance, 3-2 (8-5)

5. HellRaisers, 3-3 (6-8)

6. FlyToMoon, 2-3 (6-8)

7. OG, 1-4 (5-9)

8. Winstrike Team, 0-5 (2-10)

