VP.Prodigy stay unbeaten in ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

VP.Prodigy cruised to a 2-0 sweep of OG on Wednesday to remain atop Group B in the ESL One Birmingham Online’s Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States division.

VP.Prodigy (3-0) hold a one-game lead on Ninjas in Pyjamas and FlyToMoon, who were both idle Wednesday.

Vikin.gg downed Natus Vincere 2-0, and Team Nigma edged Gambit Esports 2-1, with the winners remaining tied for first in Group A at 3-0.

In other Group B action on Wednesday, Alliance topped Winstrike Team 2-0, and HellRaisers defeated Cyber Legacy 2-1.

In Group A matches, Team Unique handled previously unbeaten Team Secret 2-0, and Team Liquid rolled to a 2-0 win over Family Team, a newly renamed squad formerly known as Aggressive Mode.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for this week in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event began last week and runs through Sunday. The other three divisions — Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000), the Americas (six teams, $40,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) — will conclude June 7.

The Europe/CIS event features two eight-team groups for round-robin play in best-of-three matches. The top two teams in each group advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earn spots in the lower bracket. The bottom four teams in each group are eliminated.

The playoffs are set to start June 2. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

VP.Prodigy shook off OG in games that lasted 33 and 38 minutes, while Vikin.gg needed only 31 and 38 minutes to defeat Na’Vi.

Nigma opened with a 22-minute win over Gambit, dropped the next map in 31 minutes, then closed out the series with a 28-minute victory.

Alliance’s sweep of Winstrike features two 34-minute maps. HellRaisers sandwiched 39- and 23-minute wins around a 41-minute setback.

Unique got past Secret in 38 and 47 minutes, and Liquid recorded a pair of 34-minute victories.

Six matches are on the Thursday schedule:

—VP.Prodigy vs. FlyToMoon

—Team Nigma vs. Team Unique

—Natus Vincere vs. Family Team

—OG vs. HellRaisers

—Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Cyber Legacy

— Team Secret vs. Vikin.gg

ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: Europe and CIS standings (map W-L in parentheses)

Group A

T1. Vikin.gg, 3-0 (6-0)

T1. Team Nigma, 3-0 (6-2)

3. Team Secret, 2-1 (4-2)

4. Team Liquid, 2-2 (4-4)

5. Family Team (formerly Aggressive Mode), 1-2 (3-4)

T6. Natus Vincere, 1-2 (2-4)

T6. Team Unique, 1-2 (2-4)

8. Gambit Esports, 0-4 (1-8)

Group B

1. VP.Prodigy, 3-0 (6-1)

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-1 (5-3)

T2. FlyToMoon, 2-1 (4-4)

T4. Alliance, 2-2 (6-4)

T4. Cyber Legacy, 2-2 (6-6)

T4. HellRaisers, 2-2 (4-5)

7. OG, 1-2 (3-5)

8. Winstrike Team, 0-4 (2-8)

—Field Level Media