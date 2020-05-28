CR4ZY move to 2-0 in ESL One Birmingham NA/SA

CR4ZY won for the second consecutive day to grab a share of the lead in the ESL One Birmingham Online’s North America and South America region.

CR4ZY downed beastcoast 2-1 to move to 2-0, level with Quincy Crew, who were idle Wednesday. Also, business associates evened their record at 1-1 with a 2-0 sweep of winless Thunder Predator.

CR4ZY took the first map over beastcoast in 35 minutes but dropped the second in 47 minutes. CR4ZY then needed nearly 50 minutes to win the decisive third map. It was beastcoast’s first match of the tournament.

business associates made quick work of Thunder Predator, winning in 30 and 24 minutes. Thunder Predator dropped to 0-2.

The bracket features four teams from North America (business associates, CR4ZY, Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew) plus two from South America (beastcoast and Thunder Predator) competing for a $40,000 prize pool.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event runs through Sunday. The other three divisions — the Americas, Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) — will conclude June 7.

The Americas event has the six teams playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will earn spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

The playoffs are set to start June 4. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

Two matches are on the docket for Thursday. CR4ZY will play for a third straight day, this time against Evil Geniuses. beastcoast will play business associates in the other match.

ESL One Birmingham Online - North America and South America (map W-L in parentheses)

T1. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-1)

T1. CR4ZY, 2-0 (4-2)

3. business associates, 1-1 (3-2)

T4. beastcoast, 0-1 (1-2)

T4. Evil Geniuses, 0-1 (0-2)

6. Thunder Predator, 0-2 (1-4)

—Field Level Media