CR4ZY remain unbeaten in ESL One Birmingham NA/SA

CR4ZY edged Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Thursday to remain undefeated in ESL One Birmingham Online’s North America and South America region.

In the day’s other match, beastcoast slipped past business associates 2-1.

The results leave CR4ZY (3-0) in first place, just ahead of Quincy Crew (2-0), who were idle Thursday. beastcoast (1-1) and business associates (1-2) remain in potential playoff positions while EG (0-2) and Thunder Predator (0-2) are still winless.

The bracket features four teams from North America (business associates, CR4ZY, Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew) plus two from South America (beastcoast and Thunder Predator) competing for a $40,000 prize pool.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event runs through Sunday. The other three divisions — the Americas, Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) — will conclude June 7.

The Americas event has the six teams playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will earn spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

The playoffs are set to start June 4. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

On Thursday, CR4ZY won the opening game in 50 minutes before Evil Geniuses leveled the score with a 26-minute win. CR4ZY captured the decisive third game in 37 minutes.

beastcoast produced a 28-minute win before business associates earned their own 28-minute victory. The last game resulted in a 35-minute beastcoast victory.

Three matches are scheduled for Friday. Evil Geniuses will oppose beastcoast, and Quincy Crew will take on Thunder Predator. Evil Geniuses will then complete a doubleheader, facing business associates in the makeup of a match that was postponed from Monday.

ESL One Birmingham Online - North America and South America (map W-L in parentheses)

1. CR4ZY, 3-0 (6-3)

2. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-1)

3. beastcoast, 1-1 (3-3)

4. business associates, 1-2 (4-4)

T5. Evil Geniuses, 0-2 (1-4)

T5. Thunder Predator, 0-2 (1-4)

