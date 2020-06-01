Quincy Crew joins CR4ZY in ESL One Birmingham - NA/SA upper bracket

A day after taking its first loss of the tournament, Quincy Crew rebounded Sunday with a win on the final day of group play to book a spot in the upper bracket at the ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: North & South America event.

Despite losing on Sunday, business associates also advance to the playoffs, joining Evil Geniuses in the lower bracket as they emerged from a three-way tie for third which included beastcoast. CR4ZY, who beat Quincy Crew on Saturday, won Sunday to complete an undefeated run through round-robin play and grabbed the first seed in the playoffs.

The event features four teams from North America (business associates, CR4ZY, Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew) plus two from South America (beastcoast and Thunder Predator) competing for a $40,000 prize pool.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event concluded Sunday with Fnatic winning the championship. The other three divisions — the Americas, Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) — will conclude June 7.

The Americas event began with the six teams playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earned spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams were eliminated.

The playoffs are set to start Thursday. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

On Sunday, CR4ZY beat business associates in an hour to win the first map, then won the second map in 25 minutes to complete the sweep. Quincy Crew beat beastcoast in 36 minutes to open their match, then lost the second map in 43 minutes before winning the decider in 37 minutes. Evil Geniuses earned their playoff berth with a 2-1 win over Thunder Predator, winning the first map in 38 minutes before winning the second map by default.

ESL One Birmingham Online — North America and South America playoff matchups

Lower bracket

Evil Geniuses vs. business associates

Upper bracket

CR4ZY vs. Quincy Crew

ESL One Birmingham Online — North America and South America final round-robin standings (map W-L in parentheses)

x-1. CR4ZY, 5-0 (10-3)

x-2. Quincy Crew, 4-1 (8-4)

y-3. Evil Geniuses, 2-3 (6-7)

y-4. business associates, 2-3 (6-7)

z-5. beastcoast, 2-3 (6-8)

z-6. Thunder Predator, 0-5 (3-10)

x-Clinched upper-bracket berth

y-Clinched lower-bracket berth

z-Eliminated

ESL One Birmingham Online — North America and South America prize pool

6. $2,000

