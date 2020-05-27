Quincy Crew move to 2-0 in ESL One Birmingham NA/SA

Quincy Crew won for second day in a row, and CR4ZY prevailed in the their opener Tuesday in the ESL One Birmingham Online’s North America and South America region.

Quincy Crew ruined Evil Geniuses’ event debut, prevailing 2-0 in a total of 60 minutes.

CR4ZY posted a 2-1 win over Thunder Predator, another team playing their first match of the tournament. CR4ZY took the opening map in 23 minutes before Thunder Predator pulled level with a 48-minute win. The decisive map went to CR4ZY in 53 minutes.

The bracket features four teams from North America (business associates, CR4ZY, Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew) plus two from South America (beastcoast and Thunder Predator) competing for a $40,000 prize pool.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event began last week and runs through Sunday. The other three divisions will conclude June 7, with Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and the Americas now underway and China (eight teams, $55,000) set to open play Tuesday.

The Americas event has the six teams playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will earn spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

The playoffs are set to start June 4. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

Two matches are scheduled for Wednesday, with business associates opposing Thunder Predator, and beastcoast squaring off with CR4ZY. beastcoast will be making their tournament debut after a scheduled Monday match against Evil Geniuses was postponed.

ESL One Birmingham Online: North America and South America (map W-L in parentheses)

1. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-1)

2. CR4ZY, 1-0 (2-1)

3. beastcoast, 0-0 (0-0)

T4. business associates, 0-1 (1-2)

T4. Thunder Predator, 0-1 (1-2)

T4. Evil Geniuses, 0-1 (0-2)

—Field Level Media