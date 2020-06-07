PSG.LGD beat IG to win ESL One Birmingham - China

PSG.LGD topped Invictus Gaming 3-1 on Sunday to win the grand final and the ESL One Birmingham Online tournament’s China event.

IG advanced out of the lower-bracket final on Saturday with a sweep of Royal Never Give Up but met a dominant PSG.LGD team, which finished pool play unbeaten before charging through the playoff bracket. The champions dropped just two maps throughout the tournament.

The best-of-five was a rematch of a first-round contest, a sweep by PSG.LGD over IG in 45 and 42 minutes. PSG.LGD won the $20,000 first prize.

PSG.LGD won the first map in 47 minutes, but IG tied the match at 1-1 after a win in 31 minutes. PSG.LGD then closed out the victory with wins in 20 and 30 minutes.

Mid-laner Lu “Somnus” Yao, who also goes by “Maybe,” was named MVP after recording 29 kills on Sunday.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $55,000 China event began with two groups of four playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. All playoff matches were best-of-three until the final.

Prize pool:

1. $20,000 — PSG.LGD

2. $12,000-Invictus Gaming

3. $8,000 — Royal Never Give Up

4. $5,000 — CDEC Gaming

5-6. $3,000 each — Team Aster, EHOME

7-8. $2,000 each — Longinus, Sparking Arrow Gaming

—Field Level Media