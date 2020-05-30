BOOM Esports reach grand finals at ESL One Birmingham - SA

BOOM Esports swept Geek Fam on Saturday and will face Fnatic in Sunday’s grand finals of the ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia event.

BOOM Esports posted wins against Geek Fam in 44 and 23 minutes to emerge from the losers’ bracket.

The winner of Sunday’s best-of-five grand final — the third match in this event between Fnatic and BOOM — will take home $15,000, with the runner-up earning $10,000. Geek Fam pocketed $6,000 for third place.

Fnatic reached the grand finals with a sweep of BOOM on Friday. BOOM won the first meeting, 2-1, in the group stage on May 23.

The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for 36 teams to play May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, four separate online regional competitions are taking place: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The Southeast Asia prize pool is $40,000.

1st place — $15,000 (TBD)

2nd place — $10,000 (TBD)

3rd place — $6,000 (Geek Fam)

4th place — $4,000 (Team Adroit)

5th place — $3,000 (TNC Predator)

6th place — $2,000 (Reality Rift)

ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia final pool play standings:

1. BOOM Esports, 4-1

2. Fnatic, 3-2

3. Geek Fam, 3-2

4. Team Adroit, 3-2

5. TNC Predator, 1-4

6. Reality Rift, 1-4

—Field Level Media