BOOM Esports reach grand finals at ESL One Birmingham - SA

BOOM Esports swept Geek Fam on Saturday and will face Fnatic in Sunday’s grand finals of the ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia event.
BOOM Esports posted wins against Geek Fam in 44 and 23 minutes to emerge from the losers’ bracket.
The winner of Sunday’s best-of-five grand final — the third match in this event between Fnatic and BOOM — will take home $15,000, with the runner-up earning $10,000. Geek Fam pocketed $6,000 for third place.
Fnatic reached the grand finals with a sweep of BOOM on Friday. BOOM won the first meeting, 2-1, in the group stage on May 23.
The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for 36 teams to play May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, four separate online regional competitions are taking place: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.
The Southeast Asia prize pool is $40,000.
1st place — $15,000 (TBD)
2nd place — $10,000 (TBD)
3rd place — $6,000 (Geek Fam)
4th place — $4,000 (Team Adroit)
5th place — $3,000 (TNC Predator)
6th place — $2,000 (Reality Rift)
ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia final pool play standings:
1. BOOM Esports, 4-1
2. Fnatic, 3-2
3. Geek Fam, 3-2
4. Team Adroit, 3-2
5. TNC Predator, 1-4
6. Reality Rift, 1-4
—Field Level Media