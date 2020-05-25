BOOM, Fnatic win top playoff spots at ESL One Birmingham - SA

BOOM Esports and Fnatic swept their matches on the final day of round-robin play to advance to the upper-bracket playoffs of the ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia event on Monday.

Team Adroit, BOOM and Geek Fam all entered the day at 3-1, with Fnatic at 2-2. But Fnatic fought their way into the top playoff bracket with wins over Geek Fam in 34 and 26 minutes.

BOOM also needed only two maps to push Team Adroit to the lower bracket, winning in 32 and 43 minutes.

In the day’s other action, TNC Predator beat Reality Rift 2-1 in a consolation match. Both teams finished play with a 1-4 record and were eliminated from the tournament.

The playoffs will be in the best-of-three format, with the grand final on Sunday a best-of-five contest.

The prize pool is $40,000.

The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for 36 teams to play May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, four separate online regional competitions are taking place: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. Europe/CIS play began Sunday, the Americas start Monday and China will open play on Tuesday.

ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia final pool play standings:

1. BOOM Esports, 4-1

2. Fnatic, 3-2

3. Geek Fam, 3-2

4. Team Adroit, 3-2

5. TNC Predator, 1-4

6. Reality Rift, 1-4

—Field Level Media