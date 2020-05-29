Fnatic advance to grand finals in ESL One Birmingham - SA

Fnatic recorded their third consecutive sweep on Friday to advance to the grand finals of the ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia event.
Fnatic, who finished the group stage with a 3-2 mark, posted wins on Friday over BOOM Esports in 31 and 26 minutes in the winners bracket of the playoff round. The victory avenged last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to BOOM Esports, who finished the group stage with a 4-1 record.
Fnatic secured a berth in the best-of-five grand finals on Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s match pitting Greek Fam against BOOM Esports.
Greek Fam recorded a 2-1 win over Team Adroit on Friday in a first-round contest in the loser’s bracket. Greek Fam sandwiched victories in 29 and 30 minutes around a setback in 41 minutes.
The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for 36 teams to play May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, four separate online regional competitions are taking place: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. Europe/CIS play began Sunday, the Americas start Monday and China will open play on Tuesday.
The Southeast Asia prize pool is $40,000.
1st place — $15,000 (TBD)
2nd place — $10,000 (TBD)
3rd place — $6,000 (TBD)
4th place — $4,000 (Team Adroit)
5th place — $3,000 (TNC Predator)
6th place — $2,000 (Reality Rift)
ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia final pool play standings:
1. BOOM Esports, 4-1
2. Fnatic, 3-2
3. Geek Fam, 3-2
4. Team Adroit, 3-2
5. TNC Predator, 1-4
6. Reality Rift, 1-4
—Field Level Media