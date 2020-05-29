Fnatic advance to grand finals in ESL One Birmingham - SA

Fnatic recorded their third consecutive sweep on Friday to advance to the grand finals of the ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia event.

Fnatic, who finished the group stage with a 3-2 mark, posted wins on Friday over BOOM Esports in 31 and 26 minutes in the winners bracket of the playoff round. The victory avenged last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to BOOM Esports, who finished the group stage with a 4-1 record.

Fnatic secured a berth in the best-of-five grand finals on Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s match pitting Greek Fam against BOOM Esports.

Greek Fam recorded a 2-1 win over Team Adroit on Friday in a first-round contest in the loser’s bracket. Greek Fam sandwiched victories in 29 and 30 minutes around a setback in 41 minutes.

The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for 36 teams to play May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, four separate online regional competitions are taking place: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. Europe/CIS play began Sunday, the Americas start Monday and China will open play on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asia prize pool is $40,000.

1st place — $15,000 (TBD)

2nd place — $10,000 (TBD)

3rd place — $6,000 (TBD)

4th place — $4,000 (Team Adroit)

5th place — $3,000 (TNC Predator)

6th place — $2,000 (Reality Rift)

ESL One Birmingham 2020 — Online: Southeast Asia final pool play standings:

1. BOOM Esports, 4-1

2. Fnatic, 3-2

3. Geek Fam, 3-2

4. Team Adroit, 3-2

5. TNC Predator, 1-4

6. Reality Rift, 1-4

—Field Level Media